Jobs cut as HBC establishes Saks Global after Neiman Marcus acquisition

July 26, 2024 at 0 h 35 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jobs cut as HBC establishes Saks Global after Neiman Marcus acquisition

TORONTO — Jobs are being cut as Hudson’s Bay Co. spins out some of its brands into a new entity called Saks Global.

A Saks Global spokesperson says operational functions from across the businesses are being brought under one leadership team.

The spokesperson did not say how many people would be affected by the layoffs.

The creation of Saks Global was part of HBC’s US$2.65-billion acquisition of American department store chain Neiman Marcus, announced earlier in July.

Under the deal, Toronto-based HBC will group Neiman Marcus Group’s banners in a new business alongside Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, which it has owned since 2013.

HBC has conducted several rounds of layoffs over the past few years as it navigated headwinds in the retail industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bassitt says everyone to blame as Jays’ shoddy season worsens with 13-0 loss to Rays
Ontario News

Bassitt says everyone to blame as Jays’ shoddy season worsens with 13-0 loss to Rays

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame…