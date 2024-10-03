John Tolkin, Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel each score second-half goals as the Red Bulls top Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — John Tolkin, Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel each scored a goal in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 4-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (11-7-14) has not lost to Toronto (11-18-4) since a 3-1 decision at BMO Field in July 2019. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Toronto, a run that includes eight victories.

Emil Forsberg opened the scoring for New York in the 27th minute when he calmly rolled in a penalty kick. He is 4 for 4 this season from the spot.

Toronto’s Prince Owusu scored on a penalty kick in the 66th to get within 2-1. But New York answered three minutes later when Morgan also converted from the spot.

Toronto finished with 10 men, losing Federico Bernardeschi to a second yellow card in the 75th.

Manoel added an insurance goal in the 88th.

