John Tolkin, Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel each score second-half goals as the Red Bulls top Toronto

October 3, 2024 at 2 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — John Tolkin, Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel each scored a goal in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 4-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (11-7-14) has not lost to Toronto (11-18-4) since a 3-1 decision at BMO Field in July 2019. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Toronto, a run that includes eight victories.

Emil Forsberg opened the scoring for New York in the 27th minute when he calmly rolled in a penalty kick. He is 4 for 4 this season from the spot.

Toronto’s Prince Owusu scored on a penalty kick in the 66th to get within 2-1. But New York answered three minutes later when Morgan also converted from the spot.

Toronto finished with 10 men, losing Federico Bernardeschi to a second yellow card in the 75th.

Manoel added an insurance goal in the 88th.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian Press reporter wins award for reporting on New Brunswick wrongful conviction
Ontario News

Canadian Press reporter wins award for reporting on New Brunswick wrongful conviction

TORONTO — Canadian Press reporter Hina Alam is this year's recipient of Innocence Canada's Tracey Tyler…