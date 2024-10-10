Joly, Mendicino to appear at foreign interference inquiry today

October 10, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into interference in Canada’s affairs is slated to hear today from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is also scheduled to testify at the commission of inquiry.

Officials from Joly’s department, Global Affairs Canada, appeared late last week.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on the ability of agencies to detect and counter foreign meddling.

Once the hearings conclude, there will be a week of policy sessions to help identify recommendations.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

