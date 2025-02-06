Jonas Brothers surprise ‘Camp Rock’ fans at Toronto bar trivia

TORONTO — The Jonas Brothers surprised a gaggle of fans when they stopped at a Toronto bar’s “Camp Rock” trivia night.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel, the trio say they happened to be staying nearby while in town to film a Christmas movie.

In the video, a bar full of mostly young women greeted the band with raucous cheers Tuesday as they joked about brushing up on the details of their 2008 made-for-TV movie musical “Camp Rock” on the drive over.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas’s careers began at Walt Disney Records and got an early boost when they starred in the Disney Channel film about teen rockers at summer camp, which also spawned a 2010 sequel.

The brothers declined to participate in the trivia, but eldest brother Kevin Jonas read a question aloud: “Which character gets put in charge of the junior rockers?”

His character, Jason, is the answer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.