Jonathan Osorio says he is slowly recovering from post-concussion syndrome

TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio finally was able to detail what has kept him sidelined for all but 18 minutes of Toronto FC’s last seven games of the season.

“The diagnosis is post-concussion syndrome,” he said.

Previously Osorio had cited a “neurological dysfunction” arising from an elbow to the head in a July 13 loss at Chicago. Reporters had asked the club for a more detailed medical report, but that was not forthcoming.

On Wednesday, at the team’s end-of-season availability, Osorio clarified his comments to say post-concussion syndrome was causing the neurological dysfunction.

Osorio was checked at halftime of the Chicago game and allowed to continue. And he travelled to Montreal with the team for an ensuing midweek match but did not dress after not being cleared to play due to what the club called concussion-like symptoms.

Nailing down the exact problem took time, with Osorio feeling better some days and worse on others. He went on to start six more games in all competitions before the problem sidelined him again after a steamy Aug. 20 road game against Inter Miami — his third start in a week.

The symptoms got worse including headaches that affected his vision.

“That’s when I felt that maybe it was still a concussion injury,” he said last month.

But that was ruled out after several medical consultations, he added in a Sept. 15 chat with the media.

He missed the next four games after the Miami outing, saw 18 minutes action against Orlando on Sept. 17 and has not played since.

“I’ve seen a good amount of progress in the last couple of weeks, especially the last week,” he said Wednesday. “I’m feeling more myself … It’s been a big learning curve for me, learning more about this type of injury and being patient. But I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now.”

“I’m doing things on the field now,” he added. “We’ve progressed a lot. This week we’re ramped up the intensity.”

There is no good time for an injury. But the stakes are raised when you are sidelined leading up to a World Cup and in the last year of your club contract. Especially when you consider Osorio’s form when healthy this year — with nine goals and six assists in 23 games.

It marked his second-best season output, behind a 10-goal, seven-assist showing in 30 games in 2018.

“There’s no way to say this is the time frame of when you’re going to get better,” said Osorio, who believes he also had a “mild” concussion in 2015. “It’s kind of a day-to-day basis.”

While Osorio has won 55 caps for Canada, injuries have meant he has not represented his country since a March 30 game in Panama.

He believes he will be ready for Qatar. “I feel really optimistic and positive about that,” he said.

As for his club future, Osorio says while there have been contract talks with TFC, he doesn’t plan to make a final decision on his future until after the World Cup.

“Everything’s an option at this point. Should a good opportunity present itself overseas, if it’s the best option, then I will take it. For me it’s about taking the best option. It’s not about going to Europe because I dreamt about it. It’s about now I think I’m at the point of my career where it has to be the right move.”

Osorio, who turned 30 in June, has just finished his 10th season with TFC. He leads the club in appearances with 318 in all competitions and ranks third in franchise scoring with 58 goals.

He made US$1,026,350 this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Toronto coach Bob Bradley and team president Bill Manning both praised Osorio, citing his contributions to the club. Manning called Osorio a “legacy player.”

“We’re going to do our best to present him an option to continue his career here and to potentially end his career here,” said Manning. “But in respect to Oso, all right to him to consider his options.”

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022