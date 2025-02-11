Jones to coach Homan’s team at Canadian women’s curling championship

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Jennifer Jones returns to the Canadian women’s curling championship a year after her retirement to coach the world’s top-ranked team.

Defending Canadian and world champion Rachel Homan announced on her team’s social media feeds Monday that Jones be on the team’s bench at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., but later in the tournament.

Homan opens defence of her national crown Friday evening against Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo.

“Jen has been consulting with us at recent events, and we’re grateful she could fit this into her busy calendar,” the post said.

“Due to prior commitments, she will join us later in the event until the end of our schedule.

“Jen’s leadership and experience are invaluable; we’re lucky to have her on the bench with us.”

Homan’s alternate player is Rachel Brown.

Jones, a six-time national champion, two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist, retired from women’s team curling last year.

Her team lost the 2024 Tournament of Hearts final in Calgary to Homan.

Jones continues to play mixed doubles with husband Brent Laing and recently competed in the Olympic curling trials.

The 50-year-old Jones from Winnipeg is part of The Curling Group that owns and operates the Grand Slam of Curling series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.