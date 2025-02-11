Jones to coach Homan’s team at Canadian women’s curling championship

February 10, 2025 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on February 10, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jones to coach Homan’s team at Canadian women’s curling championship

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Jennifer Jones returns to the Canadian women’s curling championship a year after her retirement to coach the world’s top-ranked team.

Defending Canadian and world champion Rachel Homan announced on her team’s social media feeds Monday that Jones be on the team’s bench at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., but later in the tournament.

Homan opens defence of her national crown Friday evening against Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo.

“Jen has been consulting with us at recent events, and we’re grateful she could fit this into her busy calendar,” the post said.

“Due to prior commitments, she will join us later in the event until the end of our schedule.

“Jen’s leadership and experience are invaluable; we’re lucky to have her on the bench with us.”

Homan’s alternate player is Rachel Brown.

Jones, a six-time national champion, two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist, retired from women’s team curling last year.

Her team lost the 2024 Tournament of Hearts final in Calgary to Homan.

Jones continues to play mixed doubles with husband Brent Laing and recently competed in the Olympic curling trials.

The 50-year-old Jones from Winnipeg is part of The Curling Group that owns and operates the Grand Slam of Curling series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CFL Moves: Ticats sign Moxey; Argos and Redblacks trade Chatfield for James
Ontario News

CFL Moves: Ticats sign Moxey; Argos and Redblacks trade Chatfield for James

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a contract extension…