Jordi Fernandez steps down as head coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team

TORONTO — Jordi Fernandez is stepping down as head coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Thursday.

Hired in 2023 to replace Nick Nurse, Fernandez led the program to its first Olympic qualification in 24 years and a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Canada finished fifth at the Paris Olympics.

Fernandez, who is in his first season as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, informed Canada Basketball he will not seek to extend his contract.

The 42-year-old from Badalona, Spain, cited the need to focus on his family and NBA responsibilities as reasons for the departure.

Canada Basketball will begin searching for a new head coach as it prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.