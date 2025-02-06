Jordi Fernandez steps down as head coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team

February 6, 2025 at 15 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jordi Fernandez steps down as head coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team

TORONTO — Jordi Fernandez is stepping down as head coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Thursday.

Hired in 2023 to replace Nick Nurse, Fernandez led the program to its first Olympic qualification in 24 years and a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Canada finished fifth at the Paris Olympics.

Fernandez, who is in his first season as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, informed Canada Basketball he will not seek to extend his contract.

The 42-year-old from Badalona, Spain, cited the need to focus on his family and NBA responsibilities as reasons for the departure.

Canada Basketball will begin searching for a new head coach as it prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Multi-province bid pitched as a way for Canada to host Commonwealth Games
Ontario News

Multi-province bid pitched as a way for Canada to host Commonwealth Games

Canadian bids for a Commonwealth Games have died by provincial government disinterest, so multiple provinces…