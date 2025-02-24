Josh Ross, Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Juno Awards broadcast in Vancouver

TORONTO — Country singer Josh Ross is set to play the Juno Awards in Vancouver.

The Burlington, Ont.-native is this year’s leading Juno nominee, and among the latest wave of musicians added to the televised gala.

Joining the lineup, too, are rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and previous R&B Juno winner Aqyila.

Ross is a five-time Junos contender at this year’s event, which puts him neck-and-neck with pop star Tate McRae.

Also performing are Palestinian-Canadian singer Nemahsis, and Cree and Salish singer Tia Wood, who are both first-time nominees.

The Junos are set to air March 30 on CBC from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, with Michael Bublé returning for his third time as host.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

