Judge embraces being a first-time father and preparing for second time with Argos

It was an eventful start to 2025 for Cameron Judge.

The veteran CFL linebacker and his wife, Brittany, became first-time parents on Jan. 6 with the birth of their son, Jax.

Four days later, the Calgary Stampeders dealt Judge to the Toronto Argonauts for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade in a move involving impact players.

Judge was Calgary’s nominee for outstanding defensive player and Canadian after registering 73 tackles (four for loss), one sack, interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Orimolade had six sacks for a Toronto defence that recorded a CFL-high 48 for the Grey Cup-champion Argos.

Judge says he didn’t see the trade coming.

“It definitely was (surprising),” Judge said from his off-season home in Las Vegas. “I got the call a few days after my son was born so it’s two pretty big events almost back to back.

“But once the dust kind of settles it’s like you’re prepping any other off-season to go back up to Canada. It’s a long distance either way.”

Shortly afterwards, Toronto signed Judge to a contract extension through 2026. This marks Judge’s second stint with the Argos, having played with them in 2021 before being traded to Calgary on Feb. 4, 2022 for Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie.

“You can never get too attached,” Judge said. “I enjoyed my time in Calgary but at the end of the day it’s a business.

“You take everything as it is, be where your feet are and enjoy the time (because) things can change in an instant. You’ve got to be ready to adapt.”

But at least Judge, who played collegiately at UCLA, is returning to familiar surroundings.

“That definitely helps,” he said. “I’m already familiar with a lot of the staff and people who work behind the scenes and help set it all up so it’s nice getting back into contact with them.

“Obviously there are some former teammates (there) so it’s pretty exciting at the end of it all.”

One of those is Toronto running back Ka’Deem Carey, a former teammate of Judge’s in Calgary. And then there’s the opportunity to play alongside linebacker Wynton McManis — a three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL all-star — for the first time.

During Judge’s first go-round in Toronto, McManis was in the NFL (2020-21 with New Orleans and Miami) before joining the Argos in 2022. McManis re-signed with the club Feb. 2.

“That (teaming up with McManis) was definitely the first thing I thought of when it kind of settled in that I was going there,” Judge said. “I was hoping they’d get him signed and thankfully they were able to.

“I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him.”

Judge had a solid tenure in Calgary (2022-24), registering 241 tackles, three special-teams tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles in 52 regular-season games. He was also the Stamps’ nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2022 and 2023 and a CFL and West Division all-star in 2022.

The 30-year-old from Montreal began his CFL career with Saskatchewan (2017-19). He has appeared in 95 career regular-season games, recording 356 tackles, 22 special-teams tackles, 15 sacks and nine interceptions.

“I’m very proud of Cameron being a first-time father and earning a well-deserved contract extension this off-season,” said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Judge’s Florida-based agent. “He’s definitely a premier defensive player in this league.

“I expect he’ll not only be a leader for his new team, on and off the field, but also have another great season and again be an all-star.”

While being a new father and entering his eighth CFL season, Judge said he still enjoys the process that is pro football. That includes diligently training each off-season and preparing for the grind that is an 18-game regular campaign plus playoffs.

“I definitely do . . . I want to be playing when my son can actually have some memories of watching me,” Judge said. “I don’t take anything for granted because during the COVID year (2020 when CFL didn’t play), I was wishing I could go out there in -50 C and play.

“I think back to times like that and just try to stay thankful for every moment I’m still able to play the game and at a high level.”

Although he’s with a new team, Judge’s goal for 2025 remains what it’s always been: Win a championship. But he’s looking forward to Toronto’s annual Labour Day showdown in Hamilton on Sept. 1 versus the archrival Tiger-Cats.

“That Labour Day game is probably one of the most favourite games of my career,” Judge said. “Looking forward to that again.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.