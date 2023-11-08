Judge expected to give final instructions to jury in Peter Nygard’s sex assault trial

November 8, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Judge expected to give final instructions to jury in Peter Nygard’s sex assault trial

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.

The jury heard closing arguments from the defence and the Crown yesterday after six weeks of testimony and evidence presented in court. 

The 82-year-old former fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

In his cross-examination, the Crown attorney challenged statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies and contradictions in his remarks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Scientists call on Canada to adopt ecologically minded forest degradation definition
Ontario News

Scientists call on Canada to adopt ecologically minded forest degradation definition

TORONTO — A letter signed by more than 100 scientists is urging the Canadian government to take action…

Canada, major fossil-fuel producers failing climate targets, jeopardizing transition
Ontario News

Canada, major fossil-fuel producers failing climate targets, jeopardizing transition

TORONTO — Canada and other major fossil-fuel-producing countries are failing to meet targets to keep…