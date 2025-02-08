Julie Adam promoted to president and CEO of Universal Music Canada

February 7, 2025 at 21 h 56 min
Reading time: 1 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TORONTO — There’s a change in leadership at one of Canada’s most prominent record labels, with Julie Adam stepping into the role of president and CEO at Universal Music Canada.

She takes the reins from Jeffrey Remedios, who served as chairman and CEO for a decade and will now be president, strategic development, of Republic Collective, a division of Universal Music Group that includes several prominent labels.

Adam has been executive vice-president and general manager of UMC since March 2023, and the company credits her with bolstering resources and driving revenue growth in online sales.

Before joining UMC, Adam was president of news and entertainment at Rogers Sports and Media.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group says Remedios will lead “high priority growth initiatives” internationally at Republic Collective.

The collective includes Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Republic Records.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

