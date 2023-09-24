Jully Black and Tonya Williams among those set to be honoured at the Legacy Awards

TORONTO — The Legacy Awards return for a second annual bash tonight with TV host and singer Keshia Chanté leading a celebration of Black Canadian talent.

R&B singer Jully Black, filmmaker Director X, actress Tonya Williams and pop artist Lu Kala are among the honourees in fields including arts, entertainment and sports.

Black will receive the Icon Award, acknowledging her global influence,and Julien Christian Lutz, professionally known as Director X, is gettingthe Trailblazer Award for his influential contributions to music videos and visual esthetics.

Soap star-turned-activist Williams, best known for her past role on “The Young and the Restless,” will receive the Visionary Award for her philanthropic work.

Meanwhile, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala will be honoured with the Emerging Artist Award and Hamilton-native WNBA star Kia Nurse is getting the Legacy Athlete Award.

The evening will also feature live performances honouring late pianist and composer Oscar Peterson and hip hop group the Rascalz for their hit single “Northern Touch.”

The 90-minute show airs tonight on CBC and CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.