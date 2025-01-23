Jully Black sets first national tour in more than a decade

Jully Black is heading back on the road, and bringing some emerging talent with her.

The singer-songwriter kicks off her “Songs and Stories” tour Feb. 7 in Oakville, Ont.

Black, known for early 2000s hits such as “Seven Day Fool” and “Running,” says it’s been 17 years since she’s headlined her own cross-country tour, and her first as an independent artist.

She’s tapped Edmonton’s Afro-fusion group Melafrique to support 14 dates, with “Canadian Idol” graduate oH! The Artist joining the bill in Oakville, Töme in Montreal, Domanique Grant in Brampton, Ont., and pop artist Zochi in Regina and Saskatoon.

Black also stops in Calgary; Winnipeg; Sherwood Park, Alta.; Camrose, Alta.; Brandon, Man.; and the Ontario cities of Keswick, St. Catharines, Ottawa and London.

Although she’s performed live several times over the past decade, Black’s last national summer tour was in 2008 for her album “Revival.” In 2013 she toured northern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.