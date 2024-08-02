July auto sales bounce back after software outage: DesRosiers

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier when dealerships were dealing with a major software outage.

The consultancy estimates light vehicle sales in July were up 11 per cent from 2023 levels.

The agency adds a year-over-year jump in July sales was expected as July 2023 was not a great month for vehicle sales.

DesRosiers says, overall, sales came in at 161,000 units, still considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels when typical sales ranged between 170,000 and 185,000 units.

Andrew King, managing partner of DesRosiers, says July performance varied widely by vehicle company, with some automakers recording a decline in sales while others saw a surge.

DesRosiers says it will be watching August sales closely for signs of stability in the marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.