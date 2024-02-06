Juno Awards nominees to be announced, celebrating Canadian musicians

February 6, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s music scene takes the spotlight today as nominees for the Juno Awards are announced.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown musicians are set to reveal the entire slate of contenders at a press event this morning in Toronto.

It’s been a notable year for crossover success with Calgary pop singer Tate McRae landing a global chart hit with “Greedy,” while Toronto band the Beaches found TikTok success with “Blame Brett.”

This year’s Junos will unfold on March 24 in Halifax, with Nelly Furtado as host.

Hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes was previously announced as this year’s inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, becoming the first rapper to get the honour.

And Calgary twin sisters Tegan and Sara are named this year’s humanitarian award recipients for their work as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

