Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

March 18, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

TORONTO — Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Northrup was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service.

Zameer was granted bail in the fall of 2021, but the reasons for the decision and evidence presented in court are covered by a standard publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Jury selection Thursday in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto
Ontario News

Jury selection Thursday in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto

TORONTO — Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is…

Fast, Larocque enjoying consistency as lead blue liners for PWHL Toronto
Ontario News

Fast, Larocque enjoying consistency as lead blue liners for PWHL Toronto

TORONTO — Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque are no strangers to being partners on the blue line.  The…

Ford defends political appointments to judge selection committee
Ontario News

Ford defends political appointments to judge selection committee

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's appointments of two former staffers to a committee…