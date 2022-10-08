Justin Bieber postpones rest of world tour shows due to his health

October 8, 2022 at 11 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour due to his health.

A statement on the tour’s official Instagram account says all remaining dates of the tour, up to and including March 25, 2023, are postponed to next year.

The Canadian pop superstar had initially sidelined the North American leg of his tour, including two Toronto dates, in June to deal with the fallout of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. 

The Stratford, Ont., singer returned the following month with a concert in Italy, but later said playing a total of six dates that culminated in Brazil’s Rock in Rio performance over the weekend “took a real toll” on him.

He announced last month that another 12 shows were being cancelled because of his health.

The latest statement says ticket holders should wait for further news on dates, venues and cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Justin Bieber halts world tour as he takes ‘break’ to focus on his health
Ontario News

Justin Bieber halts world tour as he takes ‘break’ to focus on his health

TORONTO — Justin Bieber is putting a hold on his Justice World Tour for the second time this year,…

Justin Bieber plans return to world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Ontario News

Justin Bieber plans return to world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

TORONTO — Justin Bieber is set to hit the road again after stepping aside to deal with an illness that…

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Ontario News

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

TORONTO — Justin Bieber says he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left the…