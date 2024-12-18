Justin Trudeau taking the time to reflect after Chrystia Freeland’s departure

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking some time to reflect after Chrystia Freeland’s bombshell resignation, the natural resources minister said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister, as I understand it, a number of caucus colleagues have said that the prime minister has said that he will reflect on both the decision that minister Freeland made, but also what he’s heard from members of his own caucus,” Jonathan Wilkinson said.

“I think we all need to give him a little time to reflect, and I respect that fact that he’s going to take some time to reflect.”

Freeland quit as finance minister on Monday morning just hours before she was set to present the government’s fall economic statement.

That kicked off a day of turmoil on Parliament Hill that began with a morning cabinet meeting and wrapped with an evening meeting of the Liberal caucus, where some members called for Trudeau to step aside as party leader.

That includes New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, one of 23 caucus members who signed a letter back in October calling for Trudeau to quit.

“We certainly have more MPs than last time. So, if I had to guess how many more right now, I’d say we’re probably at 40 to 50 right now,” Long said.

“But there’s a lot more than that. I mean, this is so different than times before.”

The attempt to oust Trudeau earlier in the fall took up a great deal of oxygen on Parliament Hill, but ultimately failed to garner support from inside the cabinet. This time, Long said, at least five cabinet ministers believe it’s time for a change at the top.

“I certainly am one to say to my colleagues, to ministers in particular: ‘Let’s come out of the shadows,'” Long said.

“Let’s openly, once and for all, state how we feel and let’s move forward with what we know has to happen.”

Before question period, cabinet ministers Anita Anand and Kamal Khera told reporters they support the prime minister.

After the failed coup in October, Liberal MPs emerged from a tense caucus meeting saying they believed Trudeau was taking time to reflect. But the very next day, he publicly stated his intention to stay on as leader at a press conference.

That is why P.E.I. MP Sean Casey, who called for Trudeau to resign in October, does not think the prime minister will take a walk in the snow now.

“There’s not a single indicator in anything that he says or does that would tell me otherwise. He seems to be absolutely committed and he has throughout the piece, he’s been remarkably consistent,” Casey said.

“What he says, what he does, how he does it, how he says it, the energy he puts into it, I don’t believe for one second it’s an act. I think it’s real.”

Whenever Trudeau has been asked if he intends to lead the Liberals in the next election, the response has been an unambiguous “Yes.”

The Liberals have faced three non-confidence votes in the House of Commons this fall and have struggled to advance legislation because of a filibuster on a Conservative privilege motion related to misspending at a now-defunct green technology fund.

On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre once again called on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to topple the government, criticizing him for voting against the latest non-confidence motion last week.

Poilievre said Canada needs a new prime minister because U.S. president-elect Donald Trump can smell weakness from a mile away and the Trudeau government is weak.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also said a new Parliament is needed “as soon as possible,” and he wants to see an election called in January.

Blanchet said Trudeau has lost the political, moral and ethical authority to govern. He said the election should happen as soon as possible in the new year because Canadians do not want a campaign over the holiday season.

On Monday, Singh called for Trudeau to step down but did not make a firm comment on whether the NDP would declare non-confidence in the Liberal government. Instead, Singh said “all options are on the table.”

The NDP, which ended a formal supply-and-confidence agreement to support the Liberals in September, has voted with the government on all three non-confidence motions.

Singh has repeatedly said a Poilievre-led Conservative government would cut things New Democrats have fought for like dental care, pharmacare and other social programs.

The Tories are also calling on the House of Commons trade committee to study the tariff threat between the week of Jan. 6 and Jan. 20, the date of Trump’s inauguration.

The House of Commons is expected to rise for the holiday break on Tuesday and return on Jan. 27.

In her resignation letter, Freeland said she’s been at odds with Trudeau in the last few weeks over the government’s fiscal priorities. She said the government should do away with costly “political gimmicks” and instead set money aside to deal with a potential tariff war with the U.S.

Dominic LeBlanc was sworn in as the new finance minister Monday, minutes after the government’s fall economic statement was released.

The economic update shows the deficit has grown to nearly $62 billion, far beyond the $40-billion target Freeland set earlier this year.

It includes $1.3 billion in new spending on measures to beef up the border in response to Trump’s threat to impose 25 per cent tariff threats on Canadian goods.

LeBlanc, who is also in charge of intergovernmental affairs and democratic institutions, says his main priority as finance minister will be to address affordability issues.

He will also continue to oversee the public safety file, implementing new border measures, until Trudeau holds a broader cabinet shuffle. That’s expected to happen soon in order to replace ministers who have announced they won’t seek re-election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

— With files from Nick Murray and Michel Saba