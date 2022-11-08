Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

TORONTO — Justin Trudeau is swinging by the “werkroom” on an upcoming spinoff of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Producers of the drag queen competition series say the Prime Minister will make a special appearance on “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.”

He’s the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment where the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode’s main challenge.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World” expands beyond the Canadian borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.

Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.

“Drag Race” also announced guest judges for this season who include TV personality Jeanne Beker, “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

