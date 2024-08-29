Kelce-owned horse Swift Delivery to chase win in Toronto Cup Stakes

TORONTO — Swift Delivery, a horse co-owned by NFL star Travis Kelce, will run in the $125,000 Toronto Cup Stakes on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Swift Delivery will break from the No. 4 post in the six-horse field. The three-year-old is trained by Mark Casse — 16 times Canada’s top thoroughbred conditioner — and will be ridden by veteran jockey Patrick Husbands.

Husbands earned Casse his third $1-million King’s Plate title in 2023 aboard Paramount Prince. He also guided Wando to the 2003 Canadian Triple Crown, the last horse to register the historic sweep.

Swift Delivery has finished in the money in all four of his starts this season. The horse, which shares a name with pop superstar Taylor Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend, has two wins and two third-place finishes.

Among the horse’s owners is American Gary Barber. Barber and Casse have combined to win the King’s Plate three times (2014 and ’18 with fillies Lexie Lou and Wonder Gadot, respectively, ’23 with Paramount Prince).

Kelce, a tight end, has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowl titles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

