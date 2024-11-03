Kelly throws four TDs, Argonauts return to East final with 58-38 win over Redblacks

November 2, 2024 at 22 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO —
Quarterback Chad Kelly tossed four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 58-38 win against the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division semifinal on Saturday.

A last-minute Ottawa touchdown allowed the teams to match the CFL playoff record with 96 points combined, set when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the 2011 East Division semifinal.

Kelly’s heroics propelled the Argonauts to a fourth-straight appearance in the East final. They’ll meet the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes in Montreal next Saturday.

Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown set CFL playoff records with 46 completions and 61 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns, 476 yards and two interceptions. The visitors were in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but the semifinal defeat gave them six losses in their final seven outings.

Kelly finished with 358 passing yards, completing 18 of 20 before 18,060 at BMO Field. He also rushed for 29 yards on two carries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Webb returns two interceptions for touchdowns, Redblacks thump Argonauts 41-27
Ontario News

Webb returns two interceptions for touchdowns, Redblacks thump Argonauts 41-27

OTTAWA — Damon Webb returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half as the Ottawa Redblacks…

Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders led way in voting for CFL all-star teams
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders led way in voting for CFL all-star teams

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders each had nine players named to the East…

Redblacks down Ticats to halt losing streak heading into playoffs
Ontario News

Redblacks down Ticats to halt losing streak heading into playoffs

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks capped off their regular season with a wild 37-31 victory over the Hamilton…