Kelly throws four TDs, Argonauts return to East final with 58-38 win over Redblacks

TORONTO —

Quarterback Chad Kelly tossed four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 58-38 win against the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division semifinal on Saturday.

A last-minute Ottawa touchdown allowed the teams to match the CFL playoff record with 96 points combined, set when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the 2011 East Division semifinal.

Kelly’s heroics propelled the Argonauts to a fourth-straight appearance in the East final. They’ll meet the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes in Montreal next Saturday.

Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown set CFL playoff records with 46 completions and 61 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns, 476 yards and two interceptions. The visitors were in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but the semifinal defeat gave them six losses in their final seven outings.

Kelly finished with 358 passing yards, completing 18 of 20 before 18,060 at BMO Field. He also rushed for 29 yards on two carries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.