Kelsey’s restaurant served customer 18 shots before fatal car crash, AGCO alleges

HUNTSVILLE, ONTARIO — Ontario’s alcohol regulator is seeking to suspend the licence of a Huntsville restaurant after a customer was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in under four hours and then died in a car crash.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario alleges staff at the Kelsey’s restaurant continued to serve the customer until closing time on Nov. 4, 2022, even though the customer showed “increasing signs of intoxication.”

The commission says the customer drove away after last call and crashed their car “within minutes.”

It says the customer died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The regulator says liquor licence holders must ensure customers aren’t served to intoxication, and it’s their responsibility to ensure staff are properly trained to recognize the signs.

It is seeking to suspend the restaurant’s liquor licence for 60 days. The restaurant can appeal the notice of suspension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.