Ken Lum wins $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award

May 5, 2023 at 1 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Vancouver artist Ken Lum has won the Scotiabank Photography Award.

In addition to $50,000, the honour nets the photographer a solo exhibition at the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival in 2024 and a published book of his work, to be distributed worldwide.

Prize organizers say Lum uses his art to express his dissatisfaction with the world.

Laura Curtis, Scotiabank’s chief marketing officer, says Lum’s works have “inspired a global audience,” including through permanent public art installations.

Runners-up Sandra Brewster and Chris Currieri, who are both from Toronto, will each receive $10,000.

The annual Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes mid-to-late career artists and was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky in 2010.

Lum is also the founding editor of the Yishu Journal of Contemporary Chinese Art, and an officer of the Order of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Icedogs players kicked out, GM handed two-year suspension for violating OHL policies
Ontario News

Icedogs players kicked out, GM handed two-year suspension for violating OHL policies

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday that two players on the Niagara IceDogs, including…

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley not expected to play again this weekend
Ontario News

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley not expected to play again this weekend

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, who has not played since a 0-0 tie at Nashville on April 8, looks…