Kenneth Law case put over to next week following brief hearing

May 23, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on May 23, 2023
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves has had his case put over until next week.

Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law earlier this month and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Law appeared briefly in a Brampton, Ont., court on Tuesday, where his case was put over until May 30.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance that is commonly used to cure meats but that can be deadly.

Peel Regional Police say their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Several police forces in Canada have said they are reviewing sudden deaths in their regions in light of the allegations against Law. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

