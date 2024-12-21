‘Kim’s Convenience’ to return to Toronto stage

December 20, 2024
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — “Kim’s Convenience” is returning to a Toronto stage.

The play that spawned the hit CBC TV series will return to Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre at the end of January, nearly 15 years after its debut.

The play’s creator, Ins Choi, will portray Appa, whose family runs a convenience store threatened by gentrification.

When he launched the show at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011, Choi portrayed Jung, Appa’s estranged son.

Choi most recently portrayed Appa during a run on London’s West End earlier this year.

“Kim’s Convenience” is set to run Jan. 30 to March 2 at Soulpepper’s Baillie Theatre, and tickets are on sale now.

Soulpepper says the production will launch a North American tour, with dates set for San Francisco’s American Conservatory in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.

