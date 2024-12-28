Kirk backstops Sceptres to 4-2 win over Fleet

December 28, 2024 at 2 h 44 min
Reading time: 2 min
Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TORONTO — Blayre Turnbull and Jess Kondas scored their first goals of the season to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-2 win against the Boston Fleet on Friday.

Rookie goalie Raygan Kirk stopped 26 shots to pluck her first Professional Women’s Hockey League victory as the Sceptres snapped a four-game losing streak before 8,264 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Emma Woods restored Toronto’s two-goal cushion off the rush with 5:40 remaining, and Kali Flanagan scored an empty-netter.

Loren Gabel replied late in the second period for the Fleet as their two-game win streak went by the wayside. Hannah Bilka scored with 65 seconds remaining.

Toronto outshot Boston 30-28. Aerin Frankel stopped 26 shots for the visitors.

Toronto built a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal from Turnbull in the first period and Kondras in the second as she moved in from her blue line position to bang in a pass from Daryl Watts.

Calgary’s Kondas made her PWHL debut. The Sceptres defender signed a 10-day contract from Toronto’s reserve player list after Rylind MacKinnon’s one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

Gabel of Kitchener, Ont., snuck a shot over the right pad of Kirk on the power play to give Boston life at 2-1, 3:24 before the second intermission.

TAKEAWAYS

Sceptres: Toronto was without star Natalie Spooner for the sixth straight game as she continues to recover from knee surgery last spring.

Fleet: Boston’s two goals were on the power play to give them a league-leading 4-for-10 in five games.

KEY MOMENT

With the outcome still in doubt, Kirk made an excellent stop in close on Theresa Schafzahl with 11:58 remaining in the third period to keep Toronto in front 2-1.

KEY STAT

Toronto defender Renta Fast has an assist in her first six games this season.

UP NEXT

Boston: Visits the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday.

Toronto: Hosts the Ottawa Charge on New Year’s Eve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

