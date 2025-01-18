Kitchener Rangers top Flint Firebirds 4-3 in shootout in OHL action

KITCHENER, Ont. — Trent Swick and Tanner Lam scored in the shootout to lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday night.

Swick also scored in regulation for the Rangers. Cameron Arquette and Christian Humphreys had the other Kitchener goals.

Sam McCue, Matthew Wang and Christopher Thibodeau tallied for Flint.

STING 6 WOLVES 2

SARNIA – Lukas Fischer scored a hat trick as the Sarnia Sting downed the Sudbury Wolves.

Zach Filak, Easton Wainwright and Matthew Manza also scored for Sarnia.

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 4

OSHAWA – Jake O’Brien’s overtime winner gave the Bulldogs a win over the Generals.

Patrick Thomas, Joshua Avery, Adam Jiricek and Cole Brown scored in regulation for Brantford.

FRONTENACS 3 GREYHOUNDS 1

KINGSTON – Tuomas Uronen had a goal and an assist as the Frontenacs topped the Greyhounds.

Maleek McGowan and Cedrick Guindon also tallied for Kingston.

ATTACK 5 STEELHEADS 4

BRAMPTON – Landen Hookey’s overtime winner gave the Attack a victory over the Steelheads.

It was his second goal of the night.

KNIGHTS 6 STORM 0

LONDON – Aleksei Medvedev made 32 saves for the shutout as London blanked Guelph.

Landon Sim scored twice for the Knights.

OTTERS 4 67’S 1

OTTAWA – Pano Fimis scored twice as the Erie Otters defeated the Ottawa 67’s.

Brett Hammond and Malcolm Spence had the other goals for Erie.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.