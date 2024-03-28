Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson returns after 50-game absence because of left ankle injury

March 28, 2024 — Changed at 21 h 42 min on March 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson returned to the court Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, his first action since a left ankle injury in December sidelined him for 50 games.

Robinson checked in with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter, replacing Isaiah Hartenstein.

The 7-footer had not played since he was injured in a Dec. 8 loss at Boston and needed surgery. Despite his lengthy absence, Robinson still leads the NBA with an average of 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Robinson had been listed as questionable on New York’s injury report but Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game that the center would play as long as he felt fine after warming up.

“We’re glad to have him back,” Thibodeau said.

The Knicks entered fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and had won six of seven.

Robinson, in his sixth season, came in averaging 6.2 points and a career-high 10.3 rebounds in 21 games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Town of Huntsville confirms it was hit by ransomware attack
Ontario News

Town of Huntsville confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

HUNTSVILLE, ONT. — A town in Ontario's Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month. The…

Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program
Ontario News

Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's…