Kris Mallette named Team CHL head coach for inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO — Kelowna Rockets bench boss Kris Mallette will be the head coach of Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, the Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan coach Gordie Dwyer and North Bay Battalion coach Ryan Oulahen will join Mallette as assistant coaches.

The trio led Canada to a third consecutive gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August in Edmonton.

The inaugural prospects challenge is set to take place Nov. 26 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., and Nov. 27 at Tribute Communities Arena in Oshawa, Ont. The games will see the top first-year NHL draft eligible prospects from the CHL take on the U.S. under-18 national team.

Players for the CHL team will be provided by NHL Central Scouting as chosen by the NHL’s 32 teams, with the CHL coaching staff having a role in selecting the final 13 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders.

The CHL roster is expected to be announced by the end of October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.