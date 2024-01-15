Kristian Aquilina named new president and managing director of GM Canada

January 15, 2024 at 18 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Kristian Aquilina named new president and managing director of GM Canada

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors has named Kristian Aquilina as GM Canada’s new president and managing director. 

The move is a promotion for Aquilina, who was GM Canada’ vice-president for vehicle sales, service and marketing.

He replaces Marissa West, who became president of GM North America earlier this month.

GM says Aquilina takes the job as the industry prepares for an all-electric future and the company works to build on its recent investments in Canada.

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new three-year contract agreement with General Motors last year after a brief strike.

The deal included significant increases in wages, benefits and job security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian bantamweight Serhiy Sidey set for UFC debut in his backyard
Ontario News

Canadian bantamweight Serhiy Sidey set for UFC debut in his backyard

TORONTO — Serhiy Sidey's first-round TKO win over American Ramon (The Savage) Taveras on Dana White's…

Toronto Argonauts sign veterans Daniels, Orimolade to extensions
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign veterans Daniels, Orimolade to extensions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver DaVaris Daniels and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade…