Kristian Aquilina named new president and managing director of GM Canada

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors has named Kristian Aquilina as GM Canada’s new president and managing director.

The move is a promotion for Aquilina, who was GM Canada’ vice-president for vehicle sales, service and marketing.

He replaces Marissa West, who became president of GM North America earlier this month.

GM says Aquilina takes the job as the industry prepares for an all-electric future and the company works to build on its recent investments in Canada.

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new three-year contract agreement with General Motors last year after a brief strike.

The deal included significant increases in wages, benefits and job security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.