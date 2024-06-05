Labatt signs to deal to make Budweiser an official beer of the NHL in Canada

June 5, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 40 min on June 5, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Labatt signs to deal to make Budweiser an official beer of the NHL in Canada

TORONTO — Labatt Breweries of Canada and the National Hockey League have announced a deal that will see Budweiser become an official beer of the NHL in Canada.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not immediately available.

As part of the partnership, Labatt will receive broadcast exposure through digitally enhanced dasherboards that allow for the digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards during game broadcasts.

The agreement will also allow for a wide range of other marketing and promotion opportunities.

Labatt is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The deal comes ahead of the first game of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Trudeau travelling to Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
Ontario News

Trudeau travelling to Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Normandy, France, to mark the 80th anniversary…