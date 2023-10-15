Lamarque, École de Pensée big winners at Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

October 15, 2023 at 2 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Montreal-based brands Lamarque and École de Pensée took home top prizes at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards on Saturday night.

Lamarque, which specializes in leather goods, won the award for womenswear designer of the year, while École de Pensée — which uses traditional tailoring and manufacturing techniques — was handed menswear designer of the year at the 10th edition of the event in Toronto.

Streetwear designer Dorian Who won the emerging talent, fashion, award, while scarfmaker Life Liveth In Me won the same award for accessories.

Accessory Designer of the Year went to Vitaly, which is known for its stainless steel products.

Rudsak, a Canadian mainstay, took home outerwear brand of the year, while Cash Labs won the innovation award for its work bringing fashion into the metaverse.

Moccasin-maker Manitobah won the fashion impact award, while outerwear company Triarchy won the sustainability prize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Auston Matthews gets another hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews registered his second hat trick in two games to open the season, and…

These Canadian designers are putting the brakes on ultrafast fashion
Ontario News

These Canadian designers are putting the brakes on ultrafast fashion

TORONTO — Canadian fashion companies that are pushing back against a market that expects loads of cheap…