Lamothe helps Canada to three medals at artistic swimming World Cup stop

MARKHAM, Ont. — Montreal’s Audrey Lamothe helped Canada win three medals Sunday on the final day of competition at a World Cup artistic swimming event.

Lamothe teamed with Jacqueline Simoneau for silver in the women duet free competition.

She also helped Canada to two team medals — silver in the team free and bronze in the team acrobatic.

Simoneau of Saint-Laurent, Que., who was also part of the roster in the team free competition, picked up six medals at the event, including gold in Friday’s women’s solo technical.

Lamothe and Simoneau earned 246.5501 points in the women duet free, 7.2229 points behind Japanese duo Moe Higa and Tomoka Sato. Ukrainians Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva were third (242.1772 points).

The team free saw the Canadians (326.2981 points) finish behind the United States (341.6208). Kazakhstan (247.6605) was a distant third.

Ukraine on the team acrobatic event with 244.4834 points, with China (242.6500) close behind. Canada was third with 236.3034 points.

Canada finished the World Cup event with the most medals at seven (one gold, five silver, one bronze). China, Kazakhstan and Spain had the most gold medals with two apiece.

Canada’s artistic swim team has qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

