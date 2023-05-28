Landlord barricaded after alleged tenant homicides no longer threat to public: police

Hamilton police say there is no longer a threat to public safety after a landlord allegedly shot and killed two tenants, barricaded himself in their home for hours and fired shots at police.

Police say officers responded to a home on Jones Road in the east-end neighbourhood of Stoney Creek at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening and found a 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both tenants at the residence, shot dead.

The force says the tenants’ 57-year-old landlord barricaded himself in the residence with registered firearms. Police blocked off the area and negotiators were in talks with the man throughout the night in attempts to “peacefully resolve the incident.”

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police notified the public that the barricaded man had fired shots and advised nearby residents to shelter in their basements as a precaution.

Police say he fired at an armoured police vehicle and later fired additional rounds, which “resulted in an interaction with police,” but did not clarify if the suspect was deceased or taken into custody.

Hamilton police spokeswoman Jackie Penman says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and have invoked their mandate.

The force says it has notified families of both victims, though their names will not be released.

Their Homicide Unit has interviewed several witnesses and are appealing for more. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.