July 5, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on July 5, 2024
The Canadian Press
Large amount of lobster dumped along highway east of North Bay, Ont.: police

BONFIELD, ONT. — Ontario Provincial Police say they found a large amount of lobster that had been dumped along a highway east of North Bay.

Police say they received calls about lobster on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Bonfield on Tuesday.

They say it was disposed of “for unknown reasons.”

Officers are reminding the public that it’s illegal to litter or dump items along the highway.

They say it can also cause safety issues when it attracts wildlife to the road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the discarded lobster to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 5, 2024.

