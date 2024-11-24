Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup with 22-17 victory over Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks

KINGSTON, Ont. — The Laval Rouge et Or are celebrating their record 12th Vanier Cup victory.

The Quebec champions defeated the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks 22-17 to win the Canadian university football championship.

Felipe Forteza booted a Vanier Cup record six field goals for Laval.

It was the first loss of the year for the Ontario champion Golden Hawks.

Ryan Hughes and Jaxon Stebbings scored touchdowns for Laurier.

Laval has won the Vanier Cup in two of the last three years and improved to 12-2 all-time in the title game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.