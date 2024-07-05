LCBO workers on strike for first time ever after talks break down

TORONTO — Workers at Ontario’s main liquor retailer have officially walked out in the first strike in history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union had set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday for its roughly 10,000 workers at the LCBO.

The LCBO says it is disappointed workers have gone on strike but it is hopeful that an agreement can be reached quickly.

It had said its latest proposal, which was put forward Thursday afternoon, responded to a number of the workers’ demands but the union refused to make a counterproposal.

The LCBO says retail stores will now be closed for 14 days with online ordering services still being offered.

The organization says if the strike continues after those 14 days, 32 LCBO locations will start reopening and offer in-person shopping three days a week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.