LCBO workers on strike for first time ever after talks break down

July 5, 2024 — Changed at 1 h 42 min on July 5, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
LCBO workers on strike for first time ever after talks break down

TORONTO — Workers at Ontario’s main liquor retailer have officially walked out in the first strike in history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union had set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday for its roughly 10,000 workers at the LCBO.

The LCBO says it is disappointed workers have gone on strike but it is hopeful that an agreement can be reached quickly.

It had said its latest proposal, which was put forward Thursday afternoon, responded to a number of the workers’ demands but the union refused to make a counterproposal.

The LCBO says retail stores will now be closed for 14 days with online ordering services still being offered.

The organization says if the strike continues after those 14 days, 32 LCBO locations will start reopening and offer in-person shopping three days a week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

LCBO workers set date in early July for potential strike
Ontario News

LCBO workers set date in early July for potential strike

TORONTO — Workers at Ontario's main liquor retailer have set a date to strike in early July if they cannot come to an agreement with…

Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Ontario News

Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says

Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members…

Ontario News

Ontario’s expansion of alcohol to convenience stores is a covert union avoidance strategy

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…