Leafs captain Tavares named ambassador for Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s Proline

November 9, 2022 at 19 h 25 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been named the ambassador for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s Proline online sports betting brand, the company announced Wednesday.

Tavares becomes the first major sports league athlete to sign with OLG.

As part of the partnership, Tavares, a native of Mississauga, Ont., will engage fans at public appearances, promotional events and on social media in support of Proline.

The OLG also revealed that a Proline patron turned 70 cents into $739.58 with a 10-team parlay. It included NFL bets on Miami, Seattle, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, New York Jets (5.25 odds), New England (-5.5), then topped it off with B.C. Lions and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another wagered $10 to win $6,167.68. The picks were mostly hockey underdogs and included Vegas over Toronto, Vancouver over Ottawa, Philadelphia over St. Louis, the New York Islanders over the New York Rangers, Arizona over Buffalo, Montreal over Detroit, Edmonton over Tampa, and Winnipeg over Dallas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

