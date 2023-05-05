Leafs forward Knies has concussion, unlikely to return in second-round series

May 5, 2023 at 17 h 43 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto forward Matthew Knies has been ruled out of the Maple Leafs’ next two playoff games with a concussion and is unlikely to return during their second-round series, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday.

The 20-year-old forward sustained the injury in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series.

Knies was cross-checked into the boards in the first period by Florida’s Sam Bennett, who followed up by grabbing the Leafs winger by the head/neck area and slamming him backwards onto the ice behind the Panthers’ goal.

Bennett was not penalized on the play. Knies did not return to the game after the first intermission. 

Toronto is down 2-0 with the series heading back to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

