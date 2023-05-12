Leafs G Ilya Samsonov, F Matthew Knies skate for first time since suffering injuries

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs had two key players back on the ice Friday.

Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov and rookie forward Matthew Knies took part in the team’s optional morning skate ahead of its second consecutive must-win against Florida.

Both were on the ice for the first time since getting hurt and weren’t available for Game 5 with Toronto once again facing elimination.

The Leafs avoided a sweep at the hands of the Panthers with Wednesday’s gutsy 2-1 victory in Sunrise, Fla., that cut the deficit in their second-round playoff series to 3-1.

Knies hasn’t played since the second period of Game 2 when he suffered a concussion after being wrestled to the ice by Florida centre Sam Bennett.

Samsonov suffered an upper-body injury in Game 3 when he was accidentally taken out by Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn.

“Great to see… both guys have taken a big step,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Just to be out there on the ice and to stay out there as long as they were, is very encouraging and a very positive step in their recovery.”

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll is set to make his first home playoff start after backstopping the Leafs with a 24-save performance Wednesday on the heels of two post-season relief appearances.

The 24-year-old went 6-1-0 in 2022-23 in the NHL to go along with big numbers in the American Hockey League as Toronto looks to force Game 6 on Sunday in South Florida.

“He’s been unbelievable since he’s been up with us,” Leafs winger Michael Bunting said Friday morning of Woll. “All the guys love him. One thing I noticed is that he doesn’t really get fazed by a lot. It seems like he’s always calm, cool and collected.

“We have all the confidence in the world in him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.

