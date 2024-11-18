Leafs’ Jarnkrok out month-to-month; Matthews to miss seventh straight game Wednesday

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Calle Jarnkrok is out month-to-month following groin and sports hernia surgery, the team announced Monday.

The 33-year-old Swede has yet to suit up this season after beginning the campaign on long-term injured reserve Oct. 7.

Head coach Craig Berube also told reporters during a media availability at the club’s practice facility that star centre Auston Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Toronto’s captain hasn’t played since Nov. 3 and has been listed as day-to-day ever since. The Leafs host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday and are then off until Sunday when the Utah Hockey Club visits Scotiabank Arena.

Jarnkrok provided some offence in a supporting role last season with 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 games.

He has 30 goals and 30 assists in 125 contests across two campaigns with Toronto.

“He’s got to get it fixed and he’ll be out a while,” Berube said of Jarnkrok. “It’s too bad. He’s a player we liked and can help us, and really haven’t had that opportunity to do that.”

The Leafs are also minus veteran winger Max Pacioretty, who sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 9 against Montreal and is considered week-to-week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.