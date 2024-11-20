Leafs place Domi on IR, making him fifth Toronto forward out with an injury

November 20, 2024 at 15 h 13 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs have placed Max Domi on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, making him the fifth Toronto forward sidelined with an injury.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when Toronto posted a 4-3 overtime win over visiting Edmonton. Domi logged 14 minutes 42 seconds of ice time in that game.

With Domi out, the Maple Leafs headed into a game Wednesday night against visiting Vegas down six forwards.

Captain Auston Matthews was set to miss a seventh game with an upper-body injury. The Leafs said Tuesday that Matthews was seeing a specialist in Germany to address the ailment.

Calle Jarnkrok (groin, hernia), Max Pacioretty (lower body) and David Kampf (lower body) are also on injured reserve, while Ryan Reaves was set to serve the first of a five-game suspension for his hit on Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse in Saturday’s game.

Domi has six assists in 19 games for Toronto this season.

In a corresponding move, the Leafs recalled forward Nikita Grebenkin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. The 21-year-old has four goals and six assists in 13 games so far in his rookie AHL season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

