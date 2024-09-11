Leafs sign forward Max Pacioretty to professional tryout

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Max Pacioretty to a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old played in 47 games last season with the Washington Capitals, scoring four goals and dishing out 19 assists.

Pacioretty returned to action last season after suffering a second achilles tear in January 2023, having only played five games for Carolina in 2022-23.

His first achilles tear came in the summer of 2022, a short time after being traded to the Hurricanes from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty’s agent, Allan Walsh, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it is expected Pacioretty signs a deal with the Leafs before the start of the season.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound winger has 330 goals and 338 assists in 902 career games, having spent his first 10 years in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.