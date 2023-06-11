Leal goal gives Nashville 1-1 draw with Toronto, 9-game unbeaten streak

June 11, 2023 — Changed at 23 h 40 min on June 10, 2023
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Randall Leal scored a second-half goal to help Nashville draw Toronto 1-1 on Saturday night and tie its team record of a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Leal’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 69th minute to help Nashville (9-3-5) earn a point.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th minute and Toronto took a lead into halftime. Insigne’s third goal of the season came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta.

Nashville saw a four-match win streak end. The team has six wins and three days since an April 15 loss to New York City.

Sean Johnson turned away one shot for Toronto (3-5-10). Joe Willis saved one shot for Nashville.

Toronto is 2-0-3 in its last four match-ups with Nashville, including a scoreless draw earlier this season in Nashville. Toronto remains the only opponent Nashville has played at least four times without posting a victory.

Toronto improves to 3-0-6 at home this season. Canadian teams are 11-3-9 at home against opponents from American cities this season.

Nashville will host St. Louis City on Saturday. Toronto is idle.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

