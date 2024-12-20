LeBlanc says it’s not the government’s job to respond to everything Trump posts

December 19, 2024 at 22 h 44 min
Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says it’s not the Liberal government’s job to respond to everything U.S. president-elect Donald Trump posts online.

LeBlanc made those comments in response to a question about Trump repeatedly referring to Canada as a 51st state and Trudeau as its governor in social media posts.

LeBlanc once again says Trump is joking and that there was “cheerful banter” at the dinner between the prime minister and the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago last month.

LeBlanc attended that dinner along with Trudeau just days after Trump threatened 25 per cent tariffs on goods coming from Canada and Mexico, if the two countries don’t stop the flow of illegal drugs and migrants coming into the U.S.

The newly-named finance minister says the government is more focused on having talks with Trump and his administration on how to avert tariffs.

Ford responded to Trumps comments on Thursday, saying Canada will “never be the 51st state.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.

