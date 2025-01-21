Legal arguments to continue next week in five hockey players’ sex assault case

January 21, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on January 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Legal arguments to continue next week in five hockey players’ sex assault case

LONDON, Ont. — More legal arguments are expected next week in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team as they prepare to face trial this spring.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault early last year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ont., nearly six years earlier.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

All five players are expected to plead not guilty. A jury trial is set to begin in London on April 22 before Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.

None of the evidence or arguments presented in next week’s hearings — or a stretch of similar hearings held last fall — can be reported at this time due to a publication ban.

An initial police investigation was closed without charges in 2019 and then reopened three years later. Police have given little information on the investigations but said they were able to lay charges after collecting new evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

HNIC broadcaster Scott Oake tells story of addiction, loss and hope in new book
Ontario News

HNIC broadcaster Scott Oake tells story of addiction, loss and hope in new book

Scott Oake tells stories for a living. From the Olympic Games to the Stanley Cup finals, the veteran…