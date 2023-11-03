‘Letterkenny’ to end with Season 12, dropping Christmas Day

TORONTO — “Letterkenny,” Crave’s ode to small town antics, will wrap up after its twelfth season later this year.

Bell Media says six new episodes will hit the streaming service on Christmas Day, tying a bow on the Canadian comedy.

The final season will see the town contend with a country music hit and a new nightclub.

“Letterkenny” was Crave’s first original series, launching in 2016 based on the web series “Letterkenny Problems.”

Since then, it’s been picked up by Hulu in the United States and Crave launched a spinoff, “Shoresy.”

Bell says the world of “Letterkenny” will live on through “Shoresy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.