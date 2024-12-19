Letters to Santa will be delivered but he ‘won’t have time’ to respond: Canada Post

Canada Post says letters destined for the North Pole will arrive by Christmas Eve as its operations resume, but Santa Claus “won’t have time to respond” this year.

The Santa letters program is back on after a month-long strike of more than 55,000 postal workers, and Canada Post says the mailed wish lists will be handled with “special care.”

The postal service says all letters with the iconic HOH OHO postal code mailed by Dec. 23 will be delivered.

While Santa won’t be able to respond to letters received through the mail this year, Canada Post says he is looking forward to reading them.

The service says scanners in its plants are set up to locate Santa letters, ensuring their delivery straight to the North Pole.

Canada Post operations resumed Tuesday after the country’s labour board ordered employees back on the job when it determined the two sides stood too far apart to reach a deal by year’s end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.