Liberal, Conservative MPs to speak at Oct. 7 march to Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP and a Conservative MP will be part of a team delivering speeches at an event in Ottawa commemorating the one year anniversary of the attacks on Oct. 7.

The Sunday march will start early in the afternoon at Ottawa City Hall before making its way to Parliament Hill.

Among the speakers at the event on Parliament Hill will be Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier and Calgary-Heritage Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Those in attendance are also expected to hear from rabbis, Israelis who came to Canada to flee the war, as well as the mother of Montreal’s Alexander Look.

Look was killed while attending a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in attack by Hamas.

The attack killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered an ongoing war in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.