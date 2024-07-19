Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon sworn in as labour minister, replacing O’Regan

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a modest tweak to his cabinet, replacing the latest Liberal MP to opt against seeking re-election with one who insists the party can bounce back from a prolonged slump in the polls.

Steven MacKinnon, the new minister for labour and seniors, said the Liberals face a “challenging political situation” but plan to bring into sharper relief “the contrast and the choices that Canadians will have to make.”

Moments after being sworn in Friday, MacKinnon tried to quell suggestions of a brewing Liberal mutiny against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“This caucus is foursquare behind our leader,” he told reporters.

The Gatineau, Que., MP took his oath in a brief ceremony at Rideau Hall alongside Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Outgoing labour minister Seamus O’Regan announced Thursday he was resigning from cabinet for family reasons, though he is staying on as a Newfoundland MP until the next federal election.

The adjustment to Trudeau’s cabinet comes as questions swirl around the Liberals’ political future. A surprising byelection loss in a long-held Toronto riding last month has fuelled speculation over whether a broader change-up is necessary.

A handful of Liberal MPs have decided against running for office whenever the next election takes place, though many have cited personal reasons, not dissatisfaction with Trudeau.

MacKinnon stressed that much can change in politics over time, though he acknowledged the government needs to do a better job of communicating its message to Canadians.

“We’re resolved to continue the work and continue on the path that we have set for Canadians. We understand, of course, there is nothing you can take for granted in politics,” he said.

“You can plan all you want,” MacKinnon added, but the government needs to be nimble in the face of what he described as recent “head-spinning events.”

MacKinnon joined cabinet in January to replace government House leader Karina Gould while on parental leave.

In that role, he “accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners to pass legislation,” a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding he has “advanced progress on health care, affordable housing, organized labour and climate action.”

Gould will resume her previous role when she returns to the fold at the end of July, Trudeau’s office said.

Her “steely resolve and wisdom” will be a help when the House of Commons resumes in the fall, MacKinnon said.

Previously, MacKinnon served as the Liberals’ chief whip in the House of Commons. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a parliamentary secretary in the crucial procurement portfolio.

He was first elected in the 2015 contest that swept Trudeau’s Liberals into power.

Trudeau’s itinerary for Friday listed a virtual cabinet meeting, the first to take place since the Toronto byelection loss that triggered some calls for the leader to step down. The meeting was expected to be brief.

MacKinnon was unequivocal when asked whether Trudeau should take time over the summer to consider if it’s time to quit.

“The prime minister enjoys the full support of me, of my colleagues, and the prime minister has obviously the full authority and full discretion to make the choices that he has to make,” MacKinnon said.

“Our confidence in him to make those choices is total.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.